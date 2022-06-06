US Man With Objectophilia Describes How He Likes to 'Make Love' to His Car

The popular saying, “Love is blind" seems to hold true for Nathaniel. A resident of Arkansas, Nathaniel, revealed his love for his car during a documentary on Objectophilia, which came out on TLC in 2012. He had revealed that he shared an unusual relationship with his 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo, who is also known as Chase. The bizarre part about Nathaniel’s relationship with Chase is that it is quite sexual. During the documentary, he mentioned that he was sexually attracted to the car from the first time he saw it. The episode was part of TLC’s show My Strange Addiction, during which Nathaniel could be seen making out with his car. Explaining his love for Chase, Nathaniel told TLC, “I’m in a serious relationship with my car. It was love at first sight. His body and his interior and everything just together seemed to fit. I felt an instant connection."

The shots featured in the documentary showed Nathaniel embracing its bright red car like it was his partner. He shared the particular parts of the car he loved from a curve at the bonnet, to its sleek design at the sides.

The documentary mentions that Nathaniel had Objectophilia since he was a teenager and often developed special bonds with the model cars he used to build. However, when he met Chase, it was entirely different and special on another level. He met Chase in 2005 at a resale vehicle store and fell in love instantly. Talking about his carnal relationship with the car, Nathaniel said, “We have our times where things get sexual. What we do most often is, I like to lean over his fender and across his hood and do little things like that and kind of press up against him and rub against him like that." He also added, that one of his more bold positions of achieving sexual gratification is when Nathaniel is underneath Chase. He told TLC that Chase likes that position. For him “making love" to Chase is really special.

Objectophilia or object sexuality is a psychological condition where individuals tend to develop strong romantic attachments or bonds with objects or structures

