US Man's 'Whistling Scrotum' Almost Took His Life But a Medical Emergency Saved Him

In the latest entry to sheer bizarreness, there is a 72-year-old man in Ohio who is the first person in the world to have a “whistling scrotum". As weird as it sounds, you read it right. This was caused by a rare condition called pneumoscrotum wherein excess air building up in the body escapes via an open wound on the testicles.

The case report, in the American Journal of Case Reports, said that the unidentified man complained of a hissing noise escaping his private part along with shortness of breath, following which he was taken to the local emergency room. The man’s lungs had collapsed because of “excessive" volumes of air floating inside of him, according to an X-ray of his chest. According to experts, if this had gone unchecked, it might have permanently harmed his heart’s and lungs’ ability to function.

The man’s odd whistling was later determined to be primarily coming from an open wound on the left scrotum. Some of the trapped air was able to escape due to the wound, which was left over from the testicular operation five months previously to minimise swelling.

Advertisement

According to the article, complications were partly to blame for his shortness of breath and bloated face. The extra air was drained from his chest using two plastic tubes.

According to the report by Dr. Brant Bickford and colleagues, he was moved to another hospital for additional care. As his health continued to worsen, more air became trapped between his lungs and chest wall, necessitating the addition of a new chest tube by medical professionals.

The study stated that the lungs had thankfully healed after three days in the hospital, and following the recovery, the man was sent home in good health. However, for an additional two years, which was deemed to be an “abnormally long time", air was trapped in his scrotum and abdomen.

Despite the fact that no doctors could identify the cause, they mentioned in the report that they ultimately had to remove both of his testicles before the issue could be resolved. The report went on to say that penetrating wounds that resulted in air being trapped were probably what caused the pneumoscrotum.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.