US Medical Students Walk Out of Their Induction as Anti-abortion Speaker Takes Podium

Ever since the apex court of the United States overturned the constitutional right to abortion in the country, protests of all sorts are spreading across the nation like a wildfire. In the latest turn of events, fresher medical students of the University Of Michigan staged a walkout during their own induction ceremony. This was done in a protest against the invitation of the keynote speaker in the event, Dr. Kristin Collier, who is an anti-abortion law supporter, was also invited by the university to speak. The video of this walk-out protest is making rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video was posted by the Twitter page called Scorpiio on July 25. The caption read, “Incoming medical students walk out at University of Michigan’s white coat ceremony as the keynote speaker is openly anti-abortion." The video opens with innumerable guests sitting in an auditorium, while dozens of students can be seen getting up and walking out of the hall amidst the clapping to welcome the speaker on the podium. For those who don’t know, the White Coat Ceremony is also known as an induction ceremony held in medical colleges to welcome new students.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral with more than 16 million views on it. Moreover, the comments section was swamped with thousands of comments, appreciating the courageous move of the students. One user wrote, “Freedom to have a family on your own terms is a god-given right. Forced birth is not." As per CNN, some of the students also started a petition to replace Dr. Kristin with any other speaker, citing her anti-abortion views. The petition was reportedly signed by over 300 medical students. This after, on June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade ruling, which provided a constitutional right to abortion.

