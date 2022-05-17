US Mom Selling 118 Litres of Her Breast Milk Amid Baby Formula Shortage

Currently, the US is grappling with a severe shortage of baby formula or baby milk powder. Parents across the country are struggling to feed their babies and the poor ones have been affected the most. However, amid this crisis, a mother from Utah has come to the rescue by selling her own breastmilk, reported Fox13. The woman, Alyssa Chitti, planned to step in and offer her own breastmilk after learning about the hardships of mothers during the ongoing baby formula shortage. Alyssa shared that she has currently 4,000 ounces or approx. 118 litres of her breastmilk stored in her home. “I know I have over 3,000 ounces. 3,000 ounces downstairs and probably almost 1,000 upstairs," she told Fox13.

Ensuring proper storage of her breastmilk, Alyssa has more than three refrigerators at her home. “I figure I’m running out of room, so might as well help someone else,’ she added.

Advertisement

Initially, Alyssa thought of donating all of her breastmilk to a local milk bank. However, she soon dropped the plan considering the lengthy process of doing so. Alyssa shared she was in talks with a group to donate the milk. But, she added that her daughter has SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) and was finding it difficult to go for blood tests and other required formalities.

Later, Alyssa thought that selling her breastmilk online would be more convenient. The mother has listed her breastmilk for $1 per ounce. But, Alyssa insists that she is willing to negotiate the price with struggling mothers.

She highlighted that some babies have specific baby formula requirements due to upset stomachs. Alyssa added that even her own daughter is a bit colicky and knows how tough it can be to handle such situations.

Selling breastmilk online in the US is legal but unregulated. Here, the risk of contamination of the milk increases as donors are not usually screened for infectious diseases. Donating the milk to a bank, meanwhile, involves weeks of screening.

Advertisement

The shortage is said to have been triggered after a baby formula manufacturer recalled its contaminated products from the market and shut down a plant. This sparked a crisis with shelves going empty in the supermarket and parents travelling miles and miles to feed their babies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.