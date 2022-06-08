US Mother Left Fuming after Son is Given 'Zero Award' in School

A woman from Leake County in the US was horrified to know that her son was given a ‘zero award’ at school. Patricia Buckley told WAPT News that when she went to pick up her son from Leake Central Junior High School, she knew that something was wrong. Her son, who studies in 8th grade, looked upset and on enquiring, he said that he had been given a ‘zero award’ by his teacher. “It’s impossible to be me. Don’t try. You’ll never find a solution," the award read. The mother was left fuming and felt that the school had no right to tell her son that. She told WAPT that she called up the school superintendent’s office to understand what the award meant, but she received no answer.

She, however, learnt that the teacher who had given that award to her son had been working at the school for an year. Patricia felt that it was horrible that her son had received such an award and that no child should go through this. She is now thinking about sending her son to another school from the next academic year.

In another side of the world, the physical training class of children in China is leaving people awestruck. A video tweeted by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shows Chinese toddlers during their physical education class. You must be wondering what is so special about it. The reason behind the small clip making the rounds of the internet is that it shows young kids possessing phenomenal athletic abilities and impeccable coordination skills, during their physical education session. The now-viral video opens to show small kids sitting on a playground inside a circle, made out of chalk. The toddlers, who appeared to be around 5 to 6 years of age, can be seen dribbling two balls with both hands at the same time.

