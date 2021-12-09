US Neurosurgeon Teaches Daughters Recipe for Chai but its Colour is Giving Us 'Anxi-tea'

There’s always been a constant debate over the perfect cup of tea- the right ingredients, the flavour and of course the colour. We desis as much as we love the beverage, also love to critique every possible angle of even the most carefully and strenuously made cup of hot chai. Now recently, a video of Dr Sanjay Gupta, US-based neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN went viral when he showed his daughters how to make the perfect cup of chai. The ‘chai recipe’, as the tweet mentioned was by Gupta’s mother Damayanti Gupta which he demonstrated how to make to his daughters.

But while we love the idea of carrying forward the chai making tradition in the Gupta household in the US, what didn’t sit right with a LOT of netizens was the colour of the beverage. Chai lovers were all but taking up arms to protest against the pale cream coloured drink in the glass container on the kitchen counter. Although Gupta used all the right ingredients such as tea leaves, milk, cardamom and crushed ginger along with brown sugar, the colour of the final drink just did not sit right with many on the internet.

While some of the users were a bit mild in their criticism about the chai, a few couldn’t really, really take it and came down heavily on Dr Gupta for the colour of the beverage. And although we may not approve of the really harsh words used about the ‘chai’, we understand the sentiments of the numerous chai lovers who each day, every day go through the rigorous task of perfecting the art of the globally approved right colour of the chai.

Check out a few reactions and dare we say, chai lovers can be quite lethal in their verbal onslaught:

Now we can all safely say the chai by Dr Gupta should’ve had a little more colour, little less milk. The thoughts of the perfect cuppa would take us to a chilly winter morning outside any local tea shanty where you can down earthen cupfuls of perfect coloured chai, with a strong smell of ginger and cardamom emanating from it to warm you up.

