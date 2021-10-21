US News Channel Accidentally Broadcasts 13-second Porn Video

A Washington-based news channel recently aired a 13-second pornographic video while telecasting a weather report. The incident that occurred on 17 October has prompted an investigation by the police department. No one has been held responsible for the incident and police are still investigating the matter. KREM, a Spokane, Washington-based news station had accidentally broadcasted the explicit clip during their 6:30 PM weather report on October 17.

Spokane City Police department’s Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) and Special Victims Unit (SVU) are now investigating what led to the explicit broadcast and where it came from. Police have said that after the broadcast of the pornographic clip, the department received calls from many citizens complaining that they were left disturbed by the images.

The police in a statement said that the channel was cooperating with the officials in carrying out the investigation.

During a broadcast at 6:30 PM on October 17 on CBS affiliate channel KREM, Meteorologist Michelle Boss was presenting the weather report. However, behind her, an explicit clip got broadcast for 13 seconds. She seemed unaware of this as she continued to tell weather forecasts to viewers. The clip was aired in the top left corner of the screen. Later, the clip was stopped and the channel continued to show the weather maps. Now, the channel is facing legal trouble for the said incident.

According to DailyMail, a woman was seen lying in bed in a pornographic video. The clip showed the woman’s body and her bare backside before it could be stopped.

On the same day, the channel apologized to viewers in a statement at 11 pm. The channel said it is “diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again." The video clip of the incident was also uploaded to social media sites.

