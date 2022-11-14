US Nurse Accused of Amputating Foot of Dying Man Without His Consent

Stories of the death of patients due to negligence or wrong treatment by hospitals often make news in our country. However, the USA, which is believed to have the best medical system in the world, is also marred by incidents like the one we are about to tell you about.

A Wisconsin nurse has been facing criminal charges after amputating a man’s foot without either a doctor’s or the patient’s consent. According to a local news outlet, the man was reportedly close to death when he was brought to the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center in March, as both his feet were frostbitten.

The 62-year-old man, whose name has not been disclosed, was placed under the care of a nurse named Mary K Brown. However, on May 27, Mary Brown amputated one of the patient’s feet.

After cutting off the man’s foot, Mary Brown reportedly told her co-workers that her family owned a taxidermy shop and she wanted to display the foot at the shop. She also talked about putting a sign next to it, saying ‘Wear your boot kids’, according to the affidavit. However, later being interrogated by police, she said that she had amputated the foot out of concern for the man’s comfort.

The criminal complaint makes no mention of the man’s actual death date. One of the deceased man’s feet had been removed and was “laying near him", according to a Pierce County medical examiner who was conducting an autopsy on the unnamed 62-year-old in June.

Mary has been charged with two felonies: mayhem and intentionally causing great bodily harm to an elderly person and will face up to 92 years in prison if convicted. Kevin Larson, administrator and chief executive of the Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center assured full help and cooperation with the investigation of the case.

