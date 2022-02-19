US Officer Fakes Pregnancy Using Bogus Baby Bump to Get Paid Maternity Leave

Robin Folsom, a former Georgia state official, got busted after she faked her pregnancy to get maternity leave. The 43-year-old wore a fake pregnancy stomach but a co-worker found out that her baby bump was bogus. She sent a mail saying that she need bed rest for several weeks after delivering a child in May 2021. Robin Folsom previously reported giving birth to a baby in July 2020 and claimed that she was again pregnant in August 2021. Medical reports find no sign of Robin Folsom being pregnant or that she ever delivered a baby. Robin planned her fake pregnancy so well that she even made up a fake father for the baby. In the investigation done in October 2021, the father of the child Bran Otmembebwe was found to be a made-up person.

Robin has faked multiple pregnancies to get maternity leave but one of her co-workers found her pregnant belly to be fake. Robin sent the pictures of her supposed babies but the picture of the children showed them of different colors.

She resigned from her post last October when she was probed about her fake pregnancy. State Inspector General Scott McAfee said, “All state employees, and especially those that communicate with the media and general public on behalf of their agency, should be held to the highest standards of integrity, and honesty." He also added that “OIG will continue to hold state employees accountable if they choose to deceive their superiors and receive undeserved compensation."

Attorney General Chris Carr said that fraud like this by state employees will not be tolerated. He charged Robin Folsom with a total of four counts of which three counts were for making false statements and one count of identity fraud. Attorney General mentioned that with the help of Georgia’s independent inspector general, they were able to investigate the issue and discover the truth. Finally, they have put an end to the matter of alleged deception.

