US Parents Make Son Hold 'I am a Bully' Sign on Roadside, Spark Online Outrage

Teaching your child the value of discipline is one of the key aspects of parenting. It develops the personality of your child. However, many parents try to teach the value of discipline via public shaming, which is not a good thing to do. It leads to children developing an inferiority complex. They tend to suffer from low self esteem and mental health issues. A similar incident was reported from Florida, USA, where a child was made to stand up with a sign that said, “I am a bully. Honk, if you hate bullies."

As reported by New York Post, this shameful incident of what appears to be a middle age punishment was shot by the photographers sitting in the car. They can be heard saying words like “boo parents" and “That’s so foul". Parents can be seen chilling on chairs and supervising the public shaming of their child.

The video has gone viral on social media with users severely criticising the parents. A user wrote that discipline is okay but doing such acts to your children publicly will not teach them anything. Another targeted the parents saying that maybe the child is bullying everyone because he gets bullied at home by his parents.

Some pointed out that instead of publicly embarrassing your children, therapy is a way out. Although some of the users were in awe of the conventional way of teaching discipline. A user called those people soft who disagree with this kind of punishment. Another appreciated that this kind of public embarrassment will ensure that they will never do this kind of thing again.

Public shaming or even shaming of any person should be avoided. Fir children, parents should take a minute to you hear what their child has to explain. Instead of creating an environment of fear, parents should try to be friends with their kids.

