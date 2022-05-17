US Passenger Who Landed Plane After Pilot Fainted Shares How His 'Instincts' Helped Him

A few days ago, you might have come across a news article where a passenger managed to safely land a plane without any prior experience in handling an airplane. The passenger had to step up and take control of the flight after the pilot became incapacitated. The plane made a successful and safe landing in Florida, US, all thanks to the man’s willingness and determination. The man, identified as Darren Harrison, said that he did not have time to panic because he knew it was a “life-or-death situation"

Harrison made his appearance on the Today show, and shared his experience. He also explained how he was able to safely land the aircraft despite having no aviation experience. Harrison told Today, “It was a life or death situation. Either you do what you have to do to control the situation or you’re going to die and that’s what I did."

Advertisement

Harrison was one of the two passengers on the aircraft when the pilot revealed that he was not feeling well and lost consciousness. According to Today, Harrison was on his way back from a fishing trip in the Bahamas when the pilot lost consciousness. Harrison then realised that the airplane was nosediving, moving at a fast rate over the ocean. He told Today, “At that point, I knew if I didn’t react, we would die." Acting on his instinct, Harrison said that he quickly asked the pilot what needed to be done, by which point he had already lost his consciousness. Harrison also added that he reached over the unresponsive pilot and positioned his arms over him to grab the controls, slowly starting to pull back on the stick and turn.

Harrison found that the headset pilot had been using had also fallen off. Grabbing the co-pilot’s headset Harrison was able to connect with the air traffic, who then guided him on how to make a safe landing. Harrison revealed that no prior experience in flying a plane did not hinder his quest to make a safe landing, as he told Today Show that it was “just common sense." Harrison said, “I guess, being on airplanes because I knew if I went up and yanked that the airplane would stall."

Advertisement

Harrison also revealed that he called his wife, who is seven months pregnant, as soon as he made the landing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.