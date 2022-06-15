US Pest Control Company Offers Rs 1.5 Lakh to Test New Treatment But There's a Catch

Many of us have this inexplicable fear of cockroaches, and we share this fear with millions across the globe. Just thinking of roaches can make one feel extremely uncomfortable, let alone encountering one. However, what if you could trade your fear in exchange for some quick bucks? No, this is not some reality show we are talking about but a bizarre offer made by a pest control company in the US to the common public.

How tough can one’s life be to allow 100 cockroaches to be set free in your house for a month in exchange for $2,000 (Rs 1.5 lakh)? The North Carolina-based bug control specialists at The Pest Informer think it is worth it and are making this offer in the hopes of testing out their new treatment.

According to a Daily Star report, five to seven households will be chosen to serve as the basis for a trial run in which residences will be inundated with bugs in an attempt to test out a specific pest management technique. The study also aims to determine how effective the new cure will be, with participants agreeing to let the business release the bugs if they sign up for the test.

Those who apply and agree to participate in the study grant the company permission to “introduce 100 American cockroaches into their homes and give them permission to film and test a specific cockroach treatment."

There are, of course, a few protocols. Applicants need to either be the owner of the house or have the consent of the owner and despite the horrors, they cannot try out any other roach-killing solutions during the test. They got to be at least 21 years old. If for some reason, The Pest Informer’s new treatment doesn’t work, the company pledges to rid the applicant of the hell of their making using more traditional methods at the end of the month.

