US Photographer Treks 165 km to Click Stunning Images of Snow Leopard

Social media users have been astounded by breathtaking images of a snow leopard in the Himalayas. Photographer Kittiya Pawlowski, who is based in the US, took the images in Nepal’s isolated Khumbu Valley. The snow leopard, also known as the Ghosts of the Mountains, is one of the most enigmatic creatures in the world, and the photographer claimed to have travelled almost 165 kilometres on foot in search of it. Posting the majestic pictures on Instagram, she chronicles her travel to find the snow leopard. “A snow leopard sits atop a chasm above a field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley," she wrote.

The snow leopard was captured in Pawlowski’s photographs against the bright, snow-capped mountain backdrop of Nepal. Her images are unique because they have a mystical vibe with the rays of the full moon reflecting off the snow and enhancing the pictures for the viewers. Government organisations like the US Embassy of Nepal and publications like Animal Planet have also shared the same images.

Describing her attempt to capture this stunning picture, Kittiya wrote, “Snow leopards are most active around dawn and dusk. At around 4 A.M. I put on my boots and set out. The night had a cold, phantasmal beauty. With 25 pounds of camera gear, I headed Northeast of Gorak Shep and crossed a frozen lakebed. The snowy mountain slopes glittered like they were sown with diamonds."

Commenting on her awe-inspiring clicks, an Instagram user wrote, “Loved your Work Kittiya. you explained your moments like poetry". Another person said, “Impressive work. Inspiring story". “This is beautiful and amazing. I am saying this not just for this leopard but admiring your effort and all the strength you have put in to get the much-needed result you have aimed for. Great Job!!" a third user commented.

Indian fashion and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also commented on the picture and wrote “Stunning ."

Pawlowski uploaded breathtaking photos of the snow leopard amidst Mount Everest and Mount Pumori in another Instagram post.

She claimed in the caption that she managed to catch the wild cat in the Gorakshep region close to the Everest base Camp.

