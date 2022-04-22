US Pilots Attempt First-ever Mid-air Plane Swap and it's Not for the Faint-hearted

Spectators in California will have their eyes glued to the sky this Sunday as two cousins attempt the first-ever plane swap air stunt in the history of aviation. The daredevil stunt, which might cause you to skip a beat, will be performed by expert pilots and cousins Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington. The duo are also members of the Red Bull Air Force aviation crew, according to Red Bull Content Pool.

Advertisement

As part of the stunt, the pilots will be taking off in their Cessna 182 single-seat planes and will fly close to each other at a height of 14,000 feet. The duo will then put their planes into a synchronised nosedive and will stop the engine.

They will make use of a custom-made airbrake to hold their aircrafts in place at 225 kmph while they perform their main audacious stunt. The cousins have planned to then exit the aircraft and skydive toward each other’s plane before entering the cockpit.

Interestingly, the stunt doesn’t end here. Farrington and Aikins will then disengage the air brakes and restart their engines to take control and land the aircraft safely. The pilots performed a test dive on March 6.

The mega stunt will be live streamed on Hulu at 7 pm E.T. on Sunday.

Talking about the stunt, Aikins, in a statement, said, “Plane swap is the pinnacle of my career, and my goal is to inspire the world and show that anything is impossible."

Advertisement

Reportedly, both the pilots are highly skilled and have tested their limits earlier. Being an acclaimed skydiver, Aikins has performed more than 21,000 jumps and has been trained as a pilot for commercial aeroplane and helicopter as well. He even set a world record in 2016 by freefalling from a breathtaking height of 25,000 feet without a parachute and landing safely on a net.

Farrington, meanwhile, comes from a family of skydivers and did his first tandem jump at the age of 12. He has pulled off more than 27,000 jumps so far along with 1,000 base jumps.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.