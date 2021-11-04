US President Joe Biden Seems to Doze Off at COP26 Summit, Sparks a Flurry of Reactions

A video of the US President Joe Biden sitting with his eyes closed during a United Nations COP26 Climate Summit has sparked both criticism and empathy on the internet. The video went viral on Twitter after Zach Purser Brown, a reporter with the Washington Post posted it on Twitter. Biden had travelled to Glasgow in Scotland for the climate summit. In the video, the US President is initially seen listening to a speech. After some time, he shuts his eyes for about a few seconds as the speech continues. After this, we can see an aide approaching Biden who consults him regarding something. The President opens his eyes and then claps at the end of the speech.

Here is the video:

When the video went viral, some people criticized Biden and a few people even expressed sympathy for his jet-lagged state. According to Newsweek, Biden had arrived in Glasgow after the meeting with a group of 20 leaders in Rome.

In a tweet, the House of Republicans commented that “America is in crisis, and Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel."

A former physician named Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served in the White House, commented, “NOBODY in their right mind believes this man is actually running our country. It’s so painfully obvious he’s not physically or mentally up for the job, that it’s EMBARRASSING. He needs to resign. America deserves better than this," reported Newsweek.

However, not everyone criticized Biden. Here are some reactions:

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump criticized Biden for being mentally and physically unfit for the role. In a statement, Trump says, “Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America."

The Climate Summit is a two-week event, from October 31 to November 12. Leaders from more than 100 countries will be attending the summit to set new targets to cut emissions from burning coal, oil and gas that are leading to heating earth.

