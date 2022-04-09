US Professor Calls Cops on Students for Coming Two Minutes Late to Class

Ever been late to class or office because you missed your alarm or put it on snooze? If yes, then you might find this story quite amusing. A professor in the USA called the cops when two of his students came two minutes late to her class. The incident happened at Georgia State University where the students were asked to leave the class but refused to do so. Brie Blake, who also studies in the same class and witnessed the incident take place, posted about it on TikTok and said that one of the students said they “paid to be here”. After this, the professor left the class and brought two campus police officers who were armed. Blake explained that both the students broke down when this happened because they were “terrified of what could happen to them.” She said in her TikTok video: “Two Black students had the police called on them today" at Georgia State's Perimeter Campus in Newton County “for being two minutes late to class."

In an interview with FOX5 news, Blake said that she was “angry" and “worried." She further said - “Even though the professor herself is Black, we know what happens when Black people are confronted by police especially, if those police are white.” She hoped that this could be a lesson for everyone.

University officials identified the professor as Carissa Gray and have currently removed her from teaching the in-person classes so that students could finish the semester with minimal disruption. Blake said that Gray should be suspended permanently and shouldn’t “still be teaching at all in any classroom, in any capacity.”

This incident comes as a shock as no teacher has ever called police officers to deal with students who come late to class and talk back when confronted for doing so.

