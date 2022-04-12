US Professor Calls India a 'S*ithole', Slams Brahmin Women on National TV

A professor from University of Pennsylvania Law School, Amy Wax, has sparked a controversy by calling India a ‘s*ithole’ on national TV. Wax, who has made such inflammatory remarks in the past, also slammed Brahmin women, stating: “Here’s the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet, on some level, their country is a sh**hole." Wax was talking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Besides these, Wax, who is also a neurologist, criticised South Asian doctors at Pen Medicine. “They are on the ramparts for the antiracism initiative for dump on America," she stated. Her remarks have received widespread criticism on social media.

“Penn Law professor Amy Wax tells Tucker Carlson that “Blacks" and other “non-western" groups harbor “resentment, shame, and envy" against western people for their “outsized achievements and contributions."

“Wax then attacks Indian immigrants for criticizing things in the US when “their country is a shithole" and goes on to say that “the role of envy and shame in the way that the third world regards the first world […] creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind."

“Hey Amy Wax @pennlaw, some of us Indian American docs @PennMedicine do our part to make America the great healthcare system you describe. So, yeah, we have the right to criticize it too. “Caste" “Brahmins" “3rd world" “shithole counties"…yup, in 2022!"

“Indians have discovered Amy Wax. She’s had these views for a long time people. She has been saying these things and a lot more for a while. But chalo you can outrage today. Check her chats with Glenn Loury out."

“You don’t come to someone’s country and start attacking them," said @TuckerCarlson, a white American patriot. Tucker, that is literally how America was founded."

“Amy Wax is a total disgrace and embarrassment. Today, Wax & Tucker Carlson said that Indian Americans “hate America"

News to you: we are America. And we’re committed to dismantling the systems that give your racist, moronic ideas a platform to spread."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the university has refused to comment on her remarks.

