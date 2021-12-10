US Professor Slammed for Claiming Women Don't Want to Be Doctors, Engineers

A university professor from USA is being slammed after he made a statement claiming that women should not be allowed into professions like law, engineering and medicine. A professor of Political Science at the Boise State University in Idaho, Scott Yenor made the statement while delivering a lecture titled ‘The Family Form that Nations Need’ at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida, as per a CNN report. During the speech, he made offensive statements about women and also criticised feminism. “Every effort made must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school, and the law, and every trade," the report quoted him as saying. However, after online backlash, he put out an equally disparaging tweet, reported India Times. One of the tweets in the thread posted by him reads, “So when I argue to stop making special efforts to recruit women into fields where they don’t seem to want to be, I am accused of keeping women out of these professions-and (insanely) wanting to deny them an education altogether."

Advertisement

In essence, Yenor seems to be arguing that women do not naturally wish to become engineers but are recruited into the field. “Sorry, @scottyenor, that tired misguided argument was disproved years ago, when men argued that women weren’t as interested in sports, so they should not be enticed by athletic scholarships. When opportunities opened up, interest & participation boomed. 1/2 #idpol (sic)," a Twitter user responded.

Advertisement

“We had a culture/education system that conditioned women to think they are not good at math or science, but once we realize women thrive in these fields, we are not suppose to help them do so? Like a golf club that excluded women — its not that they didn’t WANT to be there," wrote another Twitter user.

Advertisement

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated at the university after the professor’s statements came to light, reported CNN. It also added that the university put out a statement on the issue, claiming that no single faculty member defines what the university stands for or endorses, but at the same time, the university cannot “infringe upon" anyone’s ability to state their “uncomfortable or even offensive ideas". The hashtag “meddlesome women" was used widely by protesters who shared photos of their signs and placards on Twitter.

The obviously sexist statement clearly does not take into account the numerous women who enjoy these professions and are successful in them. British space engineer Vinita Marwaha Madill - founder of Rocket Women, which aims to inspire women to choose STEM careers - once said role models were vital. “You can’t be what you can’t see," she told Reuters, quoting astronaut Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space. “Seeing someone that looks like you allows you to believe that it’s possible to achieve your goals," said Marwaha Madill, whose own passion took flight after watching Helen Sharman become the first British astronaut in space in 1991.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.