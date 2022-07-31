US Rep Body-shamed a Teen Activist. She Raised Over $1 Million Abortion Fund in Three Days

Republican US Representative Matt Gaetz attempted to cyber-bully a teen abortion activist, Olivia Julianna, in front of his 1.4 million Twitter followers. Olivia responded by launching an abortion fund that raised over $1.7 million in three days and is aiming for $2 million now. Gaetz, as per Teen Vogue, had earlier asked, “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb." He had gone on to say that women who are “5’2", 350 pounds" are asking for abortion.

Olivia had responded to the misogynistic and body-shaming comments with a tweet saying, “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so small men like you are reminded of your place." Gaetz had then proceeded to make an insulting tweet with her photo.

But the tables turned, and how.

Olivia told Teen Vogue that Matt’s body-shaming comments put the spotlight on her, which she used to make a positive change instead of getting stuck in an “outrage cycle" as he may have expected.

