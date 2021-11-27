US Robot Manufacturer Offers Rs. 1.5 Cr To Claim Rights To A Human Face 'Forever'

A Philadelphia-based robot manufacturer is willing to offer $200,000, roughly Rs 1.5 crore, to anyone willing to give the rights to their face forever. The Promobot Company is designing and developing robots as assistants for shopping malls, hotels, and other crowded places.

For their humanoid robot assistant, the company is looking for a “kind and friendly" face, and they have launched the offer of Rs.1.5 crore for a person who is willing to sell the rights to use their face “forever." The robot that will be developed with someone’s face will start operations from 2023, and the first order is given to an American company offering solutions to retail stores, shopping malls, and even airports, according to the press release.

“Our company is developing technologies in the field of speech & facial recognition, autonomous navigation, and artificial intelligence, among other areas of robotics. We have been actively building and supplying humanoid robots to the market. Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project," the official website said. The Promobot Company is looking for a face with age and gender no bar.

The press release mentioned, “The condition regarding appearance is set due to the project specifics as the robot will function as a consultant within crowded places. Gender and age do not matter." It added that if anybody is interested and is considering their offer, they can visit the official website and register candidacy by filling a questionnaire on it.

Watch how the hyper-realistic robots look like:

Currently, the company has the Promobot v4 Robot deployed at universities, airports, museums, and shopping malls. Another robot by them, the Robo-C, is also deployed in such places. The profile of the work varies from guides to concierges, from administrator to consultants, and many more.

