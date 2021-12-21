US School Librarian Asked Third-Graders to Reenact Holocaust, Play Hitler

A school librarian in Washington DC allegedly made a class of third-graders reenact the Holocaust and has been put on leave as the matter goes under investigation. VICE News reported that when asked why the Holocaust happened, she also told the children that it was “because the Jews ruined Christmas". The Washington Post reported that the principal of the school, Watkins Elementary in southeast DC, sent out an email to the parents informing them of the incident. One of the parents alleged that the librarian asked one student, who is Jewish, to enact the role of Adolf Hitler and also to pretend to die by suicide by the end of the lesson. Some students were told to take on the roles of genocidal Nazis and dig graves for their classmates. “This included the trains, dying in gas chambers, playing Hitler, and mass graves," local station Fox 5 DC quoted one parent as saying. The mother of one student told the station that her child was distressed after the lesson.

The librarian reportedly asked the students to keep the events under wraps. Washington Post reported that the children, however, divulged it to their homeroom teacher. The librarian has not been named by the school or district and the matter is under investigation by DC Public Schools. She told Fox’s DC affiliate that someone had misquoted what had happened and that she was “shocked" to see the investigation.

Advertisement

MScott Berkowitz, the principal of the school, acknowledged the gravity of the situation in his email (obtained by New York Times). Calling it a “poor instructional decision", Berkowitz said that the school and the DCPS curriculum in no way endorsed such a lesson. Students should never have to enact any form of atrocity, especially genocide, war, or murder, the email added.

DC Public Schools is reportedly investigating the matter through its Comprehensive Alternative Resolution & Equity Team which is dedicated to handling cases that involve discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment. In a statement to Fox 5, DC’s public schools agency said that there was also an allegation of hate speech being used by a staff member during the lesson. The school reiterated that the lesson plan was not approved and that they sincerely apologised to the students and their families who had to go through the debacle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.