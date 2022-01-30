US Scientists Regrow Frog Limbs, Aim to test New Technique on Human Beings

Researchers at Tufts University and Harvard’s Wyss Institute have developed a drug that helps to grow limbs in a frog species. According to Indiatimes, the technique has been tested in African clawed frogs named Xenopus Laevis by exposing them to the cocktail for 24 hours. They first anaesthetise the frogs and slit one of their hind legs. They then place a silicon cap named BioDome over the slit. After the experiment, the frog was able to grow new legs that are fully functional with boneless toes. In addition, the newly-formed legs which allowed the frogs to swim were also responsive to touch stimuli. While delving deep into the regeneration mechanism, the researchers studied the molecular pathway that help embryos develop. Researcher Nirosha Murugan said, “It’s exciting to see that the drugs we selected were helping to create an almost complete limb. The fact that it required only a brief exposure to the drugs to set in motion a months-long regeneration process suggests that frogs and perhaps other animals may have dormant regenerative capabilities that can be triggered into action."

Many creatures like salamanders, starfish, crabs and lizards have the ability to regenerate limbs. On the other hand, animals such as flatworms which can be cut into pieces and each piece reconstruct an entire organism. In human beings, the liver is the only organ to have the capacity to regenerate even after a 50 per cent loss. This experiment will help the researchers come closer to the goal of generating limbs in human beings.

