US Senator Marsha Blackburn's 'No Abortion in Constitution' Tweet Draws Criticism

US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s anti-abortion tweet on March 23 drew widespread criticism online. Taking to Twitter, Blackburn had written: “Reminder: the word abortion does not appear in the Constitution." The Tennessee GOP Senator’s tweet was countered by many on social media, who retorted by saying that the word “abortion" does not appear in the Bible, either. This is in regard of the often religious context cited by anti-abortionists. At one point, the word “Bible" trended on Twitter, given the number of people who cited this argument to lash back at Blackburn’s tweet. As per a report by The Wall Street Journal on March 22, Blackburn pressed Judge Jackson with a host of questions on abortion, including one on if she would respect the Supreme Court’s decision if overturned Roe vs Wade. The court is currently considering a case that could abolish or weaken protection of abortion rights in the US Constitution.

Advertisement

As per an Associated Press fact check, Republican Senators recently misrepresented Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as hostile to anti-abortion views. As per a Newsweek report, Blackburn was recently accused of racism by some, when she questioned Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the US Supreme Court, on whether or not she had a “personal hidden agenda" to incorporate critical race theory into the legal system. Blackburn reacted to the criticism, tweeting: “The left is doing everything in their power to shut down the tough questions that don’t fit their narrative. It’s pathetic, and Americans deserve better."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.