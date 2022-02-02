US Senator Pays Tribute to Kalpana Chawla, Crew Onboard Fateful Space Shuttle Columbia

Retired National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut and US Senator Mark Kelly paid an emotional tribute to the crew of Columbia Space Shuttle which crashed in 2003. The seven-membered mission also included the first Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla. The senator from Arizona shared a picture of the crew which included the seven members: Rick Husband, commander; Michael Anderson, payload commander; David Brown, mission specialist; Chawla, mission specialist; Laurel Clark, mission specialist; William McCool, pilot; and Ilan Ramon, payload specialist from the Israeli Space Agency.

Sharing the image of the seven members on Twitter, Kelly tweeted, “It was 19 years ago today that I heard the terrible news: Space Shuttle Columbia had been lost during re-entry. I knew the seven crew members. Three of them were my astronaut classmates. They were brave explorers, tireless public servants, and above all, really good people.”

The Columbia space shuttle crashed on February 1, 2003 and killed all the seven astronauts on board. Netizens shared their memories of the day when the tragedy took place. One of the users described the Columbia space shuttle crash as, “One of those momentous times when you remember exactly where you were when you heard the terrible news.”

Another user commented, “That was a terrible day. I remember it like it was yesterday and I know exactly where I was. So sorry for your personal loss.”

The seven crew members, who were on a 16-day expedition, had spent 24 hours daily doing science experiments in two shifts. The crew also conducted around 80 experiments related to life sciences, material sciences, fluid physics and other matters before beginning their return to Earth's surface. According to Space.com, the cause of Columbia space shuttle tragedy was due to a technical fault that took place at the time of its launch. It was 82 seconds after Columbia left the ground when a piece of foam fell from a “bipod ramp" that was part of a structure that attached the external tank to the shuttle. Footage from the launch showed the foam striking Columbia's left wing. It was later found that a hole on the left wing allowed atmospheric gases to blend into the shuttle as it went through its inferno-esque re-entry, leading to the loss of the sensors and eventually, Columbia itself and the astronauts inside.

