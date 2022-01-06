US Teacher Accused of Administering Adult Covid Vaccine to 17-year-old

A teacher in New York was arrested for trying to inject her son’s 17-year-old friend with a Covid-19 vaccine at her home. According to a report by NBC New York, 54-year-old Laura Russo from Long Island was arrested from her residence on New Year’s eve. Laura is a biology teacher from Herricks High School. She has been charged with injecting her son’s 17-year-old friend with a Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is authorised for people aged 18 and above. One of the many disturbing facts about this incident is that Laura is neither a medical professional nor has any authorisation to give jabs. She also didn’t have any permission from the teenager’s parents. In a video shared by the news outlet on YouTube, the teen, whose face has been blurred, is seen getting excited at the prospect of what he calls “at home vaccine". The child and Laura both seem to be at ease in the situation. He asks Laura whether this vaccine is Johnson and Johnson to which Laura nods in affirmation.

Advertisement

Authorities explained that this offence was committed on New Year’s eve at around 6:30 pm. While there are no outcomes of the investigation yet, Laura has been removed from the classroom and reassigned. Authorities are also trying to find out how she managed to obtain the vaccine. FDA authorities have advised people to remain vigilant of the fake products to help in the identification and treatment of coronavirus. FDA has also encountered fake test kits for Covid-19 being sold online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.