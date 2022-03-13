US Teacher Faces Battery Charges After Allegedly Biting Two Students Over Pickle Jar

It is quite common to hear incidents of young kids misbehaving in the classroom and causing a nuisance. However, what is not common is when kids are at the receiving end of a teacher’s ridiculous behaviour. Case in point, a teacher in Florida, United States, has been accused of biting two students over a jar of pickles. According to a report by Western Journal, back in October 2021, a teacher had approached two students who were working in the school store. She grabbed a jar of pickles from the shelf and the students thought she was taking them for herself. This is when one of the students grabbed the jar to put it back on the shelf. But she allegedly bit him, and when the other student tried to get the jar, the teacher allegedly bit him too. Fox 13 News reports that according to the school district last November, the two students reported her.

Following the incident, the teacher was suspended and reassigned to a different school, reports Western Journal. According to Fox 13 News, a spokesperson of Polk County Public School in Bartow, Florida, where the incident occurred, a complaint affidavit of two counts of the battery was filed against her. In her defence, she told the school district that she was just “playing with both students over the jar of pickles” and when they grabbed it, she “licked their arms to get them off.”

Advertisement

Aunt of one of the two 15-year-old students who were victims of her alleged biting spree, told Fox 13 News, that her nephew and another student were putting up a jar of pickles, and she bit them both on their forearms to let go of the jar. She told the American cable news, “My thoughts on the situation was, ‘What was she thinking! When the school notified us of the incident, we immediately took action and I wanted charges brought up against her." Toro also added, “She needs to be put in jail and learn from her mistake. She can’t put any part of herself on any child.”

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.