US Teenager Accepted into all Eight Ivy League Colleges, Seven Other Top Colleges

A teenager from Florida in the US was accepted into all the eight Ivy League colleges, reported CNN. Ashley Adirika, whose mother emigrated from Nigeria 30 years ago, was accepted in Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Yale, Princeton and Brown universities. The 17-year-old said that she could not believe that she had been accepted in all of them. I had decided to shoot my shot at all of them, a jubilant Ashley told CNN. After much thinking, she decided to join Harvard University at Massachusetts. She shared her surreal moment with her four siblings who were sharing her joy at each acceptance letter. However, Ashley was already a promising teenager at college. She is known for her debating skills. She also started an organisation called ‘Our Story Our Worth’ that provides mentorship to girls of colour. The organisation matches underserved middle school students with high-achieving high school students, through partnerships with local schools, for tutoring and personal development sessions. Ashley also loves to play football and write music. She was also accepted into seven other top-rated schools. Ashley is passionate about learning policies that empower communities.

In April this year, 18-year-old Jonathan Walker from Florida had gone viral after he got accepted to 27 colleges and universities. And in addition to this, the student has been offered scholarships worth $4 million (Rs 30 crore). Walker now has to choose from the 27 colleges which have accepted his application. And these colleges are no ordinary, the list includes Ivy League varsities such as Harvard, Yale and the University of Pennsylvania. “It’s so crazy to think that I applied to all these colleges and I got in," Jonathan Walker told ABC 7. He attributed his success to his family. Walker says, “I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it’s like to be passionate about something."

