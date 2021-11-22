US Teen Hits, Racially Abuses Teacher in Classroom: 'She's Black and P***ing Me Off'

A viral video of a student in an US school walking up to her black teacher before hitting her and shouting racist abuses at her has sparked outrage on social media. The unidentified student from a Texas’ Castleberry High School was filmed by another pupil of the class and though the video has been shared and criticized widely for its inappropriate content, no further details have emerged so far regarding the incident. The video starts with the white female student briskly walking towards the teacher’s desk where the latter is seen trying to place a call but the student disconnects it and as the teacher tries to take her hand off the phone, the student hits her arm with full force.

The teacher, while still being very calm, just comes out from behind her desk and says, “No, no, no, You touched me. I did not touch you!" The student then picks up the telephone and as the teacher tries to reason with her, the teenager shouts, “I am calling my momma, you ain’t about to f*** me up b****!"

She seemingly dials her mother and starts speaking in an agitated tone, “You wanna talk to her as she is black and f****** pissing me off."

She then listens on the phone for a second, and throws the phone receiver towards the teacher before storming out of the classroom. The Castleberry High School has so far not given out any sort of explanation for the incident but Twitter wasn’t so forgiving. Although a few tweets suggested refraining from commenting much because no context has been given for the video, but the majority were of the opinion that such behaviour should never be tolerated.

Recently, a school teacher in the United States was accused of racism after a video showing her dancing with a fake feather headdress in front of a Native American student went viral. Instagram user Shadae Johnson, who shared the clip on social network, said the video was filmed by the Native American student because he “felt that violence was being committed against him".

Such incidents of racism has seen a rise in numbers in recent times and activists have called for immediate prevention of such behaviour rooted in racism and divide.

