US TikToker Orders Velvet Chair Online. Here's What She Received

As online shoppers, we have been tricked, at least once in our lives, into buying something appealing because of some amazing offers only to regret it later.

And it’s not entirely uncommon to receive products that sometimes, to out shock, happen to be the opposite of what we ordered. Something similar happened to American women who recently ordered a chair online but received something unthinkable.

According to a report in the Mirror, Mariam, an American Tik Toker, revealed how she had a bad experience with online shopping.

In the video, Mariam says that when she was looking for something specific on an online store, she noticed a very beautiful chair covered in velvet and decided to buy it. However, when she received the package she realised why there were no delivery charges for it as it was a toy. Concluding her video, she said that this was the only reason why she doesn’t prefer to shop online and advised her followers to buy stuff from the Internet only if it’s returnable.

Advertisement

After the video went viral, people expressed their shock by commenting on the post. A person said that he wasn’t expecting this at all, while several others thought the price of a big chair and that of a toy couldn’t be the same. Mariam shared the video on her TikTok account @holyhijabi. So far, the video has received a whopping 113,000 likes and has gone viral on social media.

Be sure to do your research before you make any purchase, especially if you are unfamiliar with the product or service being offered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.