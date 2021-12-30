US Tornado Survivors Celebrate Christmas with 'Memories' at Relief Camp, Video Goes Viral

Like a ray of hope shining through the clouds of adversity, people at a relief camp in Kentucky, US celebrated Christmas days after getting battered by a Tornado. A heart-warming video was shared on Twitter by Nate Mook, a member of World Central Kitchen (WCK) who has been actively taking part in the relief efforts. In the video, a Christmas tree could be seen with an American national flag waving on top of it. Meanwhile, a man was seen holding a dog collar that had been given by a boy and his mom to decorate the tree. In the caption of the video, Nate described that the WCK team brought meals to the Dawson Springs relief camp in Kentucky for anyone who wanted to talk after the natural calamity. He further shared that they had also set up a Christmas tree which was decorated using souvenirs donated by people. “Lots of pain, but beautiful, too," he wrote.

The video did rounds on Twitter garnering more than 1,700 likes with nearly 45,000 views. Meanwhile, people in the comment section praised the World Central Kitchen for their significant contribution in the relief operations. “WCKitchen is a blessing," one user wrote.

In another Tweet by the World Central Kitchen, they shared a series of photos from the relief campsite. The pictures showed free meals being distributed to the people by the organization. A banner in one of the photos read “Free coffee. Free food. 1:00 – 4:00." In the caption, the organization claimed to have distributed over 14,000 ‘special Christmas meals’ to the families at the camp.

Earlier in December this year, a tornado had wreaked havoc across parts of southern and central United States. Photo and videos had emerged online reflecting the immense damage done by the calamity. Reportedly, the Kentucky city of Mayfield was among the most affected areas where the tornado hit a candle factory with 110 people inside it.

As reported by ABC News, total of 93 people lost their lives across five states where 78 people died in Kentucky alone.

