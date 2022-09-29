US University's Robot Sets World Record With a 100-meter Dash in 24.73 Seconds

Cassie, a robot developed by USA’s Oregon State University Dynamic Robotics Laboratory, has set a world record for the fastest 100-meter sprint by a bipedal robot. It completed the dash in 24.73 seconds on May 11th, 2022. Making the announcement, the Guinness World Record informed that while there are other world record titles for fast robots, this is based on the standard competitive human tasks. That meant, Cassie, like humans, began the sprint in a standing pose and finish in the same.

The clip of Cassie’s sprint was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, “Robot World Record: Not sure whether to be inspired or terrified?" And netizens were quick to share their opinions.

“That is the same gait I have when being chased in a dream," a user wrote while reacting to the video.

Another user commented, “One day we’ll look back and think the signs were all there."

“Can we make it mandatory that all robot engineers be required to watch the terminator films?" suggested the third user.

Devin Crowley, a graduate student at the Oregon State University, who led the world record attempt said that they had been working to achieve the feat for the past several years. This involved running 5 kilometres and going up and down stairs. “Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviours for robots is new and different," he added

The training was for the length of an equivalent of one year, in a simulation environment compressed into a week. However, the hardest hurdle was to get Cassie in a free-standing position, running, and then returning to that position without falling.

Talking about Cassie, Artificial intelligence professor Alan Fern, who has been involved with the project, stated that starting and stopping in a standing position was more difficult than running. Much like taking off and landing are harder than flying an aeroplane. He acknowledged the achievement of this world record as a collaboration between mechanical hardware design and advanced artificial intelligence for the control of that hardware.

