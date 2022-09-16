US 'Werewolf Killer' Creates Profile on Dating Site, Plays Down His Violent Past

A Virginia man, Pankaj Bhasin, suffered a “psychotic break" three years ago and went on to kill a merchant because he believed the latter was a werewolf. After the gruesome killing, Bhasin was sent to a mental health facility for the time being, after which, reports suggest that he was caught using social media to find love. As surprising as it sounds, the accused, who is free on conditional release, was caught owning a Facebook dating profile that called himself “an easy-going adventurer who believes in universal connection" who is “recently getting back from two years of travel," NBC news reported recently.

Bhasin’s Facebook site was discovered by Sarah Bryen, 37, a friend of Jackson (the murder victim) who went on to flag the social media presence to the police. She was unnerved by the ordeal and told NBC news," It’s deceptive. When you meet someone online, you never know who you’re going out on a date with for the most part. It could be a guy who stabbed someone 53 times."

Advertisement

Authorities issued a warning to Bhasin and asked him to keep off Facebook and other social networking sites. He was however allowed to have LinkedIn to find work. Alexandria Circuit Court Chief Judge Lisa Bondareff Kemler conveyed this to him and said that he’s “not allowed to use social media as long as he’s on conditional release."

According to a Washington Post report, Bhasin drove from his New Jersey home to the D.C. area early on the morning of July 13, according to testimony at trial. He was thrown out of the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown for odd behaviour. He then made his way to Old Town, where he followed Jackson to an upstairs window store. He later told psychiatrists he thought “Jackson, a shop worker, might know something about boxes of human DNA." When Jackson confronted Bhasin, Bhasin beat him, stabbing him 53 times with a box cutter and gouging his eyes, according to testimony.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here