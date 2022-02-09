US Woman Accidentally Sends Clip of Herself Mocking Interview Questions to Hiring Company

Bad interview experiences are not at all uncommon and many of you may have appeared for an interview that did not go as well as planned. From being late to your interview session to not being able to answer questions properly or in inappropriate attire, there are several ways you can goof up an interview. However, a lady in the US has made a lifelong memory of an interview gone wrong in a way none of you would have even imagined. She accidentally sent embarrassing footage of herself mocking the interview questions to her potential employer. She has now posted the very same video on her TikTok account for everyone to witness her goof up.

Chaylene Martinez had applied for a flight attendant’s position at SkyWest Airlines. The virtual interview needed her to respond to a question and send it as a recording to the company. However, Chaylene called up a friend to assist her in answering the question, unaware that the camera had already started rolling. To make things worse, she had to submit that very recording as no second attempts were allowed. The video was later circulated on other social media platforms as well.

On a voice call with her friend, she described the interview question as the “cheesiest" and “most stupid" question she had heard in her life. She had been asked to express her opinion on SkyWest’s company culture and how it resonated with her. Having no clue that she was being recorded, she continued saying, ‘We at work were just talking about mission statements - you know how like every company has a mission statement? So anyway, I was going to say… but I just can't word this properly and you have to record yourself saying it so, it's so awkward."

Soon, she realised that the video was recording and she exclaimed ‘oh no’ with a look of concern on her face. She went on to say that she was sorry and she was unaware that the recording had already started. She shared the clip with the caption ‘definitely not getting the job. Sorry, Skywest’. Later in a follow-up video, she even said that her present employer had seen the video and come to know that she is looking for a change in job.

