US Woman Addicted to Dead Husband's Ashes, Can't Stop Eating it

A 26-year-old woman is boggling minds on the internet as she confessed to her bizarre addiction on a television show. Casie, who hails from Tennessee, has a strange addiction, which is eating her dead husband’s ashes. Appearing for the first time on a television show called ‘My Strange Addiction’, Casie elaborately talked about how she developed the habit of eating out of the urn in which the ashes are stored.

Casie met her husband Sean in 2009, and within 10 months of knowing each other, they decided to make it official and married. Unfortunately, the couple could not spend much time together as Sean lost his life to a lethal asthma attack. Since then, Casie has been carrying the urn wherever she goes. “I take my husband everywhere. Be it the grocery store, shopping, movies, restaurants, wherever I go, he goes," Casie said in an interview on TLC’s My Strange Addiction show.

Casie was very attached to her husband, she even used to sleep hugging the urn. One day, while transferring his ashes into the urn, some of it spilled onto Casie’s hands. She did not want to wipe the ashes off. Therefore, she resorted to licking her fingers, and she hasn’t been able to stop since then. Casie confessed to dipping her fingers in the urn and licking it off of them at least five times a day.

“That is my husband, and I didn’t want to wipe him away. So, I just licked him off my fingers. And here I am, almost two months later, and I cannot stop. I am eating my husband," she said. She added, “It tastes like rotten eggs, sand and sandpaper. But I have grown to love that taste. What started off as not wanting to get rid of him has now progressed into eating him."

Casie stated that she has lost 19 kilograms in two months since all she eats is her husband’s ashes. She experiences an adrenaline rush as soon as she opens the urn, but the happiness turns into embarrassment, shame, and guilt after she eats the ashes. “I have to stop eating him. I have lost him once. This time it will be my fault if I lose him again," Casie said.

Watch her confession here:

Casie’s story is a rare one, as she knows that what she is doing is unorthodox, yet she cannot control herself from not eating it. What do you think of this bizarre attachment-turned-addiction?

