US Woman Arrested After She Punched Elderly Man for Not Wearing Mask

Since the pandemic has toppled our lives, every government and authority has been urging people to follow Covid-19 protocols. Citizens too have been encouraging others to follow the norms but one woman in the US went overboard by punching an elderly man over not wearing a mask on a flight. The incident was captured by one of the passengers of the Delta Air Lines flight on Thursday following which the clip went viral after being shared online.

Ironically, the woman who was herself maskless was seen standing in the Delta flight and furiously directing an elderly man to wear his mask. The man initially responds calmly but soon exclaimed “sit down you Karen". Karen is a slang word often used for middle-aged white women who behave obnoxiously. In the video, a flight attendant is also seen urging the woman to mask up and calm down. The argument soon escalated when the woman punched the old man while still telling him to put his mask on. This prompted the flight attendant and some fellow passengers to intervene and escort the infuriated woman away.

According to a complaint written by an FBI officer, the woman was identified as Patricia Yannet Cornwall. She was detained once the plane landed at the Atlanta airport and was charged for assaulting the man. The police in a statement said that disturbance caused by the woman led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees. Hence, Cornwall was taken into custody. Meanwhile, it also stated that officers have built evidence against Cornwall on the basis of statements and video clip recorded, reported NBC News.

Earlier, a Florida man was charged with battery on a uniformed security officer when he spat at her at Walt Disney World. Reportedly, the officer had asked the man to wear his mask to which the man responded by spitting at her. Similarly, a gunman had opened fire and killed two people after being told to wear a face mask in a Moscow government service center.

