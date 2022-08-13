US Woman Believes God Gave Her STD as 'Blessing' to Improve Her Life

A US woman has said that God gave her herpes, an incurable sexual infection, as a wake-up call to fix her life. A resident of Las Vegas, Alexandra Harbushka was diagnosed with genital herpes in 2011. She contracted the virus from her then partner. However, a decade later, the 39-year-old sees it as a divine intervention to make course corrections in her life. Speaking in an interview with Kennedy News, Alexandra said that when she contracted the virus from her partner, her life was going directionless and gave the infection as a “message". “I wasn’t being who I was meant to be. Finally, he gave me herpes so I would wake up, listen and make changes.," Alexandra was quoted as saying by New York Post.

The diagnosis initially pushed her into depression, and she started believing that she wasn’t worthy of life.

However, after two years of struggle, Alexandra was able to make terms with her disease. But it did not come easy to her. After Alexandra broke up with her then-part partner, she couldn’t date easily as men were not comfortable with her condition. “I realized that if somebody rejected me for having herpes, they weren’t a person I would want to be with," she added. Alexandra is now happily married and is a mother of a two-year-old son.

Herpes, which can be passed on through vaginal, anal and oral sex, is estimated to have infected 11.9 per cent of people between the age group of 14 to 49 years, in the USA, the NY Post report added.

Alexandra launched her website, lifwithherpes.com, to raise awareness about the STI. “I want people to be educated so they can practice safe sex. If somebody has herpes, I want them to know how to live with it and to not let it hold them back," she says.

Alexandra recently joined TikTok to take her mission to a larger audience and already has over 36,000 followers on the platform.

