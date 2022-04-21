US Woman Chooses Cemetery To Practice Driving, Crashes Her Range Rover Into Headstones

A graveyard, which is the resting place of the dead, is often considered as a holy site and people do not take kindly to damage or desecration of it. Recently, a middle aged woman from Melrose in Massachusetts, United States, ended up damaging eight headstones in a graveyard for a silly reason.

The unnamed 53-year-old woman with a learner’s permit, for some reason, chose the graveyard to practice driving with her newly purchased Range Rover. Unfortunately her luck was not on her side and she ended up damaging the headstones. While driving the Range Rover in the cemetery, on April 16, she accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake at one point and ended up crashing into eight tombstones one after the other. The SUV finally came to a halt after it hit a tree in the graveyard. Fortunately, the woman escaped unhurt. However, the vehicle was severely damaged. The graveyard authorities informed the police about the incident and the woman was arrested.

The kin of the deceased, whose graves were damaged, are not happy about it and they are demanding action against the woman. According to Daily Mail, Melrose Police Lieutenant David McKay confirmed that the woman had applied the accelerator instead of the brakes, a common mistake that most beginners make while learning to drive. He also said that the woman had never driven a car before and had just recently acquired her permit. The police have not released the identity of the woman but have said that another relative was present with her in the Range Rover, who was an experienced driver. The woman was driving under his instructions till the accident occurred.

