US Woman Drives Down Stairs of Police Station, Says She Was 'Following' GPS

In a strange incident, a 26-year-old US woman drove down the stairs of a police station. The woman has been accused of drunk driving after she allegedly attempted to drive down the stairs of a police station. As if this wasn’t enough, the woman has blamed her GPS after driving through the police department’s garage and across its pedestrian plaza in Portland, Maine. The Police department took to its official Facebook handle and shared images of the accident. “A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down the stairs to Middle Street. She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. She was issued a summons for OUI. We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage. Please don’t drink and drive," read the caption.

The images show how the woman then tried to drive her SUV down the stairs. A blue Toyota can be seen stranded on a flight of stairs at the Portland Police Department building in Cumberland County. Since uploaded, the images have managed to garner over 2.5K reactions. Have a look at the images:

“Someone mentioned, in the post re the driver on the tracks, that common sense could be a requirement to earn a driver’s license - it would reduce the numbers of cars on the road significantly and eliminate drunk drivers as no- one with sense drinks and drives," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Perhaps her GPS knew she was drunk and figured it would bring her where she needed to be, rather than where she wanted to be."

The woman has been issued a summons for OUI (operating under the influence). This is a northeastern US terminology for a DUI offence or driving under the influence.

