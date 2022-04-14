US Woman Earns in Crores Just by Suggesting Baby Names to 'Anxious Parents'

For many parents, brainstorming to find the perfect name for their new born can be pretty tough. But, while most prefer to advise their peers and relatives to zero in on an immaculate name, some even opt for professional advice. And this is where 33-year-old Taylor A. Humphrey is cashing in by helping parents decide a name for their babies and getting huge sums in return.

According to a report in The New Yorker, Taylor is a business woman and introduces herself as a “passionate writer and storyteller" who is also skilled at social media, branding, and marketing. But what helps her rake in thousands of dollars is working as a professional baby namer.

Being a graduate from the New York University, Taylor has worked as an event planner, fund-raiser and matchmaker before picking the peculiar profession. According to Taylor, she had always been obsessed with baby names and even turned it into a business.

Advertisement

Taylor started giving baby naming services after opening her “What’s In a Baby Name’ business in 2015. She allows indecisive parents to choose from a list of services that she offers. Starting at a cost of $15, her services range from “a phone call and a bespoke name list (based on parents’ answers to a questionnaire) to a genealogical investigation, with the aim of ferreting out old family names."

Taylor shared that anxious parents, who are having their third or fourth child, often seek her services as they apparently run out of suitable names for their child. The baby namer insisted that most popular baby names are a “telltale sign of our cultural values and our aspirations."

Now, although Taylor doesn’t have any children of her own, she is running a lucrative business naming babies. In 2020, she assisted more than 100 clients and earned over $ 150,000 (roughly Rs 1.14 crore) from it. Reportedly, some parents are even willing to pay her as much as $10,000 (Rs 7.6 lakh) to get an ideal name for their baby.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.