US Woman Falls in Public Toilet While Trying to Retrieve Her Dropped Phone

Responding to an unusual emergency, first responders in Washington, US had to rescue a woman who got stuck in a public toilet while trying to retrieve her phone. The incident took place in Washington’s Olympic National Forest at around 3 pm on April 19. According to a Facebook post by Brinnon Fire Department, the woman, who is in her 40s, was using one of the vault toilets at the top of Mt. Walker.

Reportedly, while in the toilet, the woman dropped her mobile phone in the underground container that stores excreta below the toilet vault. Usually, these types of toilets are found near hiking trails and campgrounds and are waterless which don’t require flushing. Considering this, the woman decided to get her phone back and got to work. She first tried to dismantle the toilet and somehow managed to disassemble the housing and the toilet seat. Now, with the phone dropped down below, she used her dog’s leash to fish it out.

However, when she could not reach her phone, the woman proceeded to instead tie herself with the leash but failed miserably. She ended up sliding down in the underground container, that too, with her head first.

Now, although she was reunited with her phone, the next struggle for the woman was to get out of the filthy container. She made several failed attempts for about 15-20 minutes and then dialed 911 seeking help.

Soon, the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue rushed to the spot. The responders made a cribbing platform for the woman to stand on it and pulled her to safety. Luckily, she did not sustain any injuries in the incident but was definitely left covered in mess.

The crew helped the woman wash the dirt off and insisted that she must seek medical attention after being exposed to human excreta. “But she only wanted to leave," the department wrote.

