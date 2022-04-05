US Woman Finds Family Secret in Old Bundle of Lost Letters, Doesn't Know What To Do

What do you do when you come across a secret related to a family? Especially when the secret could create an uproar if revealed? Twenty-eight-year-old Chelsey Brown, a genealogist from New York City, discovered a dark secret in a bundle of old letters and is now clueless about what to do.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, Chelsey unearthed a scandalous romance between a woman and her fiancé’s best friend in letters from the early 1900s. Chelsey, who is known for reuniting antique heirlooms with their descendants, has asked for advice on what to do about these letters on social media. She’s worried that returning the letters to the family of the woman who wrote them will bring them great pain once the secret is revealed.

“This affair happened during their engagement and probably into the early years of their marriage," Chelsey said, adding that she’s keeping some facts under wraps to protect the identities of those involved, but that it was “absolutely a love triangle."

She said that it was a heavyweight for her to keep the secret to herself. This weight is something I carry with any artefact that I handle that reveals sensitive or emotional information about a family," she said.

Chelsey learned about the letters via a California dealer with whom she often collaborates to collect antiquities. Many of her 90,000 Instagram followers rushed to her aid with ideas on what she should do when she shared her issue.

One person advised her to take the letters to the concerned family but explain to them that it contains very sensitive content so they may choose whether to read them or not. Another comment asked her to bury the truth forever as the universe trusted her with it.

Someone else said: “I’d be interested to see if those of them were my family. I say reach out!"

Another user added: “Leave it alone. It was so long ago that it will only create sadness."

