US Woman Finds Mammoth 7-foot Bee Nest Behind Bathroom Wall Tile

With constant development, humans have constructed themselves big homes and in this process, they also destroyed forests — animal homes. This led to a situation where few animal creatures come to human homes to live and cause problems. Recently something like that happened in a house in America. When a person removed a tile from her bathroom, she saw a beehive.

As per a report on The Sun, this incident happened in the house of a woman named Elisha Bixler in St. Petersburg, Florida, a few days ago. She used to hear a buzzing sound from behind the wall in the bathroom. When she removed some tiles from her bathroom, she could not believe her eyes because a lot of bees were present there.

Elisha Bixler immediately called an expert who told her that there is 7 feet bee nest behind the tile on the wall. A large number of bees could be seen in it.

Elisha has narrated this incident in a TikTok video that has gone viral. The video posted on November 5 is still going on viral on the platform. In the video, she said that she was shocked looking at the bee nest.

A lot of honey could also be seen in the bee nest. It took more than five hours to remove the seven feet bee nest from the wall.

The people living in the house said that when they used to hear some sounds whenever they visited the bathroom. They have also seen bees once or twice but they had no idea that there would be so many bees behind the wall.

