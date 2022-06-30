US Woman, ‘Married’ to Eiffel Tower For 15 Years, is Now Attracted to a Fence

An American woman had, in 2007, come out about being attracted to inanimate objects. She had famously ‘married’ the Eiffel Tower that year, in what was described as a commitment ceremony that took place in Paris, France. However, Erika LaBrie, who is 50 years old now, is now bored of her relationship with Eiffel Tower and is now attracted to a fence, which she wants to get better acquainted with. The woman characterises herself as an objectum sexual, which is a phrase for someone who is drawn romantically or sexually to inanimate items.

LaBrie, an advocate for object sexuality and a competitive archer, was recently seen in a now-viral TikTok video straddling a red fence as she revealed her feelings for the chiselled structure. “Fences are such dangerous objects for me because they are so perfect in their geometry," says LaBrie. “I’m definitely physically attracted to this fence and I would like to get to know this fence better," she adds. The viral TikTok video captures her discussing what draws her to the fence as she gets a feel. It is an excerpt from a TLC program about objectophilia.

Advertisement

There have been a lot many reports of people being drawn romantically or sexually to inanimate items during the past month. A German woman, Sarah Rodo, has talked about her romance with a Boeing 737 that she lovingly refers to as Dicki.

Advertisement

More recently, after an old film from the documentary My Strange Addiction reappeared online, the tale of a man who has a sexual relationship with his car became viral.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.