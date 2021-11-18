US Woman Miraculously Walks Out of Car After Semi-truck Collision Folds it in Half

A woman in Washington, United States had a close encounter with death when a semi truck ran over and crushed her car. According to a report by Abc4, the 46-year-old woman was inside her Nissan Altima when the truck behind her failed to stop as vehicles were slowing down on the Skagit River Bridge, in Mount Vernon, on Tuesday morning. State Trooper Rocky Oliphant shared the pictures of the deadly accident on Twitter as he described his own reaction to the incident, “There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and the semi came to rest on top of the car.” Oliphant went on to say that in his 14 year career he had never seen anything like it. In an earlier tweet Oliphant had suspected serious injuries to the driver as his brief tweet read, “NB and SB I-5 is blocked at Skagit river for a serious injury collision in Mount Vernon. Working on getting updates.”

Oliphant explained that soon after the collision, both NB and SB lanes were closed since the accident happened on the bridge and a person was still in the vehicle that was resting under a semi truck. He added that the traffic was causing the bridge to move and the truck was unstable.

He also mentioned in the tweet that once a tow truck was able to lift the front end of the semi truck he and his team were able to open the south lanes back up. Another picture shared by Oliphant showed the back end of the car folded on top of itself. The Washington State Patrol cited the rear semi truck driver for following too close to the vehicle.

Responding to questions on how the driver of the car was able to get out safely, Oliphant tweeted, “After the tow truck lifted the front end of the semi off the car, she was able to get out on her own power.”

