US Woman Paints a Scenery So Realistic That Looks Like a Photo

Painting is such an art that it takes years for people to make their imagination come true. Yet, they still can’t bring them closer to reality. But these days, a video of a woman is going viral on the web. Her painting is being liked by people and is being discussed on social media.

A video has been shared on the Twitter account Next Level Skills in which a woman is seen making a beautiful painting. Surprisingly, she made this painting on a large canvas and created beautiful scenery.

You must have seen many videos and viral photos related to many paintings before this, but the thing about this picture is different. That’s because the painting is made with absolute detailing. People were stunned to see the picture on canvas.

In the picture, the snow-covered mountains and many houses are painted. She first sketched on canvas with a pencil and then painted the entire painting in cream colour. She then started colouring the painting one element at a time. In the end, the painting looks like a picture taken from a camera.

This video has garnered more than 1.6 million views, while there are more than 59,000 likes on the video.

Many people also reacted to the video. One person claimed in the comment section that the cream colour seen in the video at the beginning of the painting is coffee. A person replied to him that it was not coffee but a substance called liquin, which is used to dry the painting quickly.

When a person asked who the artist was, one sent the woman’s Instagram (Courtney art) account link in reply. Let us tell you that the name of the painter is Courtney Myers, who is a fine art oil painter from America.

