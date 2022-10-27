US Woman Spots 'Alien' in Backseat of a Car While Browsing Google Earth

A US woman’s scout for a location of a local garage on Google Earth has left her with a big question about the existence of aliens. The 42-year-old woman, Crystal Patterson, was browsing on Google Earth when she spotted an unusual character in the backseat of a car. And when she zoomed in, the question about what the character got even bigger. “Can someone please tell me what I’m looking at in the backseat? The only reason I found this is because I was scoping out the location of a garage sale, which was located at the property in the background, " Crystal was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Google Earth uses computer programs to create three-dimensional photos of the Earth using satellite photos.

Crystal Patterson explained that she decided to dig in after the first glance suggested that the driver may have been naked. The distortion of the figure in the back of the car prompted Crystal to zoom it. “My first thought was it was an alien," she added

Crystal’s suspicions about the character being an alien were echoed by her fellow residents of Mapleton town in Maine.

This is not the first time that an alleged spotting of an alien has come into the limelight. Earlier this month, a UFO researcher, Ben Hansen, claimed that several unidentified flying objects (UFOs) had been seen flying over the Pacific Ocean in the past few months. He claimed to have obtained footage and air traffic control audio tapes of the pilots’ mid-air UFO sightings. He collected accounts of pilots from Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and many others, between August 6 and September 23.

While flying a charter jet off the shoreline of Los Angeles on August 18, while, Pilot Mark Hulsey alerted the air traffic control about spotting an unidentified object in the sky

The US Defense Department, last year, launched a new unit tasked with finding and identifying UFOs in controlled airspace.

