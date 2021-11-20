US Woman Swallows AirPod Thinking it's Medicine, Shares Story for 'Education'

A 27-year-old podcaster managed to create a profound buzz involving a medicine tablet, AirPods, and her gut. At first, the order of items and the items themselves might make you scratch your brain, but that actually fits the premise of the situation Bellmer found herself one day. An incident in the life of a podcaster and esthetician hailing from Boston went viral on social media and is making AirPods users more prudent about their product. Apparently, Bellmer popped one of her AirPods, which she thought was an Ibuprofen 800 mg tablet, and flushed it down her belly with some water. Uploaded initially on TikTok, Bellmer’s unfortunate epiphany went viral and garnered more than 2.3 million views. She also shared the video on Instagram, where she is seen describing the events that unfolded that day and led Bellmer to swallow the Apple AirPods.

In the video, she tells the story while wailing and says, “I was crawling into bed, and I had an Ibuprofen 800 in one hand and one of my AirPods in another. One thing led to another, and I mistakenly popped the AirPod. I realized it wasn’t Ibuprofen, and I tried puking it, and it won’t come out. I am losing my mind.”

The video later cuts to a less sobby version, where Bellmer is seen sane and collected, and explains the days after she uploaded the video. She said that TikTok removed the video due to some issues with the guidelines. However, she was finally able to upload the video as the platform deemed it fit after the removal of certain objects.

Bellmer also stated that she reckons that she is not the first person with whom something like this happened, and she will not be the last, and therefore, she shared the video for educational purposes. “I wanted to share my journey of how this is all going,” she said.

Netizens, at first, had a hard time processing what happened but later poured in all kinds of comments ranging from advice, condolences to their own personal story of swallowing bizarre objects.

