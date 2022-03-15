US Woman Turned Down Rs 7 Crore Offer to Leave House, Forced Mall to Build Around

Many people tend to establish a special bond with their home which they never want to leave. But a woman in Seattle, US, even refused a million-dollar offer from a builder who wanted to build a mall where her house- the real house from Disney movie ‘Up’- is situated. The matter came to light back in 2006 when late Edith Macefield, then 84 years old, forced the developers of a mall to change their construction plan. Having made up her mind to not move from the place, Edith even turned down a million-dollar offer from the developers to buy her house, reported LADBible. According to The Seattle Times, she had bought her house for $3,750 in 1952 where she lived with her mother, Alice. Now, the small house with an area of 1,050 square feet remains surrounded by a five-story complex as developers were compelled to build the mall around it.

Reportedly, Edith was initially offered more than Rs 5 crore for her modest house. However, later the developers raised their offer to a whopping Rs 7.6 crore but still could not convince Edith to leave. Notably, although the developers wanted Edith’s house, she did not hold a grudge against them. Instead, she even befriended the construction manager of the project, Barry Martin. Barry used to drive Edith to beauty appointments and even assisted her with laundry, cooking, and other household chores.

In an interview with Strange Inheritance, Barry revealed that Edith allowed him to sell the house before she died in 2008. “She told me to hold out until I got my price,” he added. Barry said that he eventually had to sell the house at Rs 2.3 crore when was rendered unemployed during an economic downturn.

Talking of Edith’s decision to not shift from her house, Barry asserted that she was not against development but just did not want to “go through the exercise of having to move.” In a similar incident in China, a bridge had to be built around a tiny house in Guangzhou when its owner refused to sell the property to the government. Reportedly, the government had been persuading the owner for 10 years who refused the compensation offered by the developer to have the property demolished.

