US Woman Wakes Up From Coma To Speak In New Zealand Accent

Los Angeles resident Summer Diaz was speaking in a different accent after she had gained consciousness after a coma. The doctors have described it as a different kind of syndrome which is generally caused after some internal damages in the brain. Summer was severely injured when she was hit by an SUV. The whole tale might shock because her accent was from a place she has never visited.

As per the Daily Mail, Summer Diaz went through a serious accident in November 2020. Summer was hit by an SUV on the side of the road. She was rushed to the hospital and slipped into a coma. Summer remained in a coma for more than two weeks where no one was allowed to meet her.

The doctors decided to treat her with therapy which had led to strange results of changing her accent completely. The language she was speaking resembled the accent of New Zealand whereas she has lived in California for her whole life till now.

The doctors said, “Summer has become a victim of a very rare medical condition due to the terrible accident. It is called Foreign Accent Syndrome ie FAS. The language seemed to have changed due to this. This is generally caused due to some damage in the brain, many times the accent of people speech changes."

The nurses asked Summer where she was from and when she said California, the nurses refuse to believe her. All because of her accent. They informed the doctors about the strange changes to the patient.

Initially, Summer was facing trouble in speaking but gradually when she started speaking, her accent had changed completely.

