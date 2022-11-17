Use This Pumpkin Face Mask For Glowing Skin; How To Make It

Almost everyone’s skin gets dry and loses its sheen during winter. The weather takes a toll on your skin as it leaves it dehydrated. Moisturising your face by applying a plethora of skin care products several times a day isn’t enough. You must start using face packs and masks if you want to restore the moisture that has been lost from your skin.

Fruit face masks are highly popular for obtaining healthy-looking skin. It helps hydrate the skin and soften it. Additionally, it revitalises it and restores the lost radiance. Even though this can be done all year long, it should not be skipped during winter at all. Wondering which fruit to choose? Try pumpkin this time. It is a natural skin superhero as it is abundant in vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants, zinc, potassium, and fruit enzymes.

Here’s the recipe for your pumpkin mask:

Ingredients

1 small slice of pumpkin (roughly ½ cup)

1 raw egg

½ teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Steps :

With the help of a food processor, puree the pumpkin till it obtains a smooth texture.

Combine it with egg, honey, and apple cider vinegar and blend it well.

Clean your face thoroughly and apply the mask.

Let it sit on the skin for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse your face and apply your usual products.

Benefits of Pumpkin for skin:

Pumpkin is abundant in vitamin C, which helps enhance the production of collagen. Moreover, it leads to firmer skin and decreases dark spots, pigmentation, and other damages caused as a result of the harmful UV rays of the sun. Wondering if it helps with Suntan and acne? The answer is yes. The vitamins and antioxidants possessed by pumpkin can aid in keeping acne away. Meanwhile, the mild astringent in the fruit is effective for decreasing tan.

